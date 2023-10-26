‘Soorarai Pottru’ team comes together again

Sudha Kongara, who directed the critically acclaimed, National Award-winning blockbuster film 'Soorarai Pottru' (‘Aakasame Nee Haddura’ in Telugu), will again be joining hands with actor Suriya for his 43rd film, the music of which is to be scored by music director G V Prakash.



Interestingly, this film will hold the distinction of being G V Prakash's 100th film as music director. It is an undeniable fact that “Soorarai Pottru” holds a significant position in actor Suriya's illustrious acting career and the news that the exceptional core team that made “Soorarai Pottru” which swept that year's National Awards winning awards for Best Actor, Best Background Score, Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Screenplay, will again be coming together to make Suriya's 43rd film is sure to thrill his fans to bits. Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Fahadh and Vijay Varma are also a part of the star cast.

The upcoming film is tentatively titled as “Suriya43,” and it will be produced by Jyotika, Suriya and Rajsekar on behalf of Suriya's own production house, 2D Entertainment. The news of Suriya, Sudha Kongara, and G V Prakash coming together again for a film, has raised expectations, even before it goes on the floors.