South superstars should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them: Kangana

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has jotted down some reasons as to why south content and superstars are such a rage and added that they should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them.

After Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rising' received a roaring response, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared the reason of South content's growing popularity.

She wrote: "Some of the reasons why south content and superstars are such a rage: 1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not weternised 3) Their professionalism and passion is unparalleled."

Kangana added: "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them".

The actress is currently busy with her production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Speaking about her work, Kangana is gearing up for her next 'Dhaakad', an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release. It has now been pushed to May 2022.

She also has 'Tejas'. The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play a important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.