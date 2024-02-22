Spine-chilling trailer of ‘C 202’gets unveiled

Director Munna Kasi has dropped the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming horror thriller, 'C 202'. The film, produced by Manohari KA under the Mighty Oak Pictures banner, boasts a star-studded cast including Tanikella Bharani, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, ChitramSreenu, and Y Vijaya.

The unique aspect of the trailer is its reliance on visuals and sound effects, with the main cast expressing intense emotions without uttering a single dialogue. The two-minute-long trailer, titled 'The Sound of C 202', offers a sneak peek into the spine-chilling and suspenseful narrative.

Director Munna Kasi shared his excitement about the trailer, stating, "The trailer is called 'The Sound of C 202' for a reason. Watch our trailer with a good sound system. Surely your expectations from our movie will go up."

The film, shot entirely at night, promises gripping storytelling with thrilling and suspenseful episodes. The team has utilized high-end cameras and top-notch lighting equipment to enhance the visual experience. The post-production is underway at Ramanaidu Studios, with the film set to deliver 21 minutes of graphic elements.

With 'C 202', Munna Kasi aims to redefine the horror genre, providing audiences with a unique and terrifying cinematic experience. As the trailer generates buzz, fans eagerly anticipate the film's release to witness the exceptional mood creation and terrifying visuals promised by the director. Stay tuned for the hair-raising experience that 'C 202' is set to deliver.