Splitsville for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

After dating for almost a year, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits. The split happened over phone.



The reason for the break-up was because they are at "different points in their lives", according to people.com.

The pair first met while filming the upcoming thriller "Deep Water" last year, and had been romantically linked since early March 2020 when they were seen on a trip to Cuba.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source said.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas added.

"They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," said the source. IANS