Sree Leela faces challenges as film streak stumbles
Sree Leela, once hailed as the next big star in the Telugu film industry, has encountered a rough patch following her initial breakthrough. The actress, who rose to prominence after the success of Dhamaka alongside Raviteja in 2022, quickly signed six films with major stars, fueling anticipation about her future in Tollywood.
However, despite this promising start, Sree Leela’s recent film ventures have not lived up to expectations. While she garnered attention for her non-traditional role in Bhagavanth Kesari, many of her subsequent releases have struggled to resonate with audiences. Films like Guntur Kaaram, Extra Ordinary Man, Aadikesava, and Skanda ended up as box office disappointments, causing a significant dip in her momentum.
Currently, Sree Leela’s next major project, Robinhood with Nithiin, is set to release either in December or during the Sankranthi festival, offering a potential opportunity for her to regain her status. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan and another collaboration with Raviteja in the pipeline, though the release dates for these projects remain uncertain.
Amidst her struggle to find her footing again, other actresses such as Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhagyasree Borse are gaining ground in the industry, with reports suggesting that they have replaced Sree Leela in a few upcoming projects.
As Robinhood becomes a critical release for the actress, the industry is watching closely to see if Sree Leela can stage a successful comeback and reclaim her spot among Tollywood’s rising stars.