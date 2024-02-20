Sreeleela responds to a troll video on her performance in ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Tollywood actress Sreeleela, currently enjoying a prominent spot in the industry, has become a focal point of discussions following a recent Instagram video. The video, featuring a user mimicking her performance in a scene from Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram,' raised questions about her expressions.

In an unexpected turn of events, Sreeleela took to Instagram to respond to the video, which has now garnered over 1 million views. In a cheeky and nonchalant manner, the actress remarked, 'That was on purpose papa,' accompanied by a playful wink. Her response showcased her carefree attitude towards critics and trolls, winning appreciation from fans for her witty comeback.

Sreeleela, known for her roles in high-profile projects, most recently starred in Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram,' directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Despite the online chatter, the actress seems unfazed and continues to make strides in her career.

On the professional front, Sreeleela is set to make waves with her upcoming projects, including a pivotal role in Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and several other significant ventures. Her ability to balance her career and handle social media interactions with grace is earning her admiration from both fans and industry insiders alike.