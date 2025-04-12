Sreeleela sets the fashion world on fire

Sreeleela sets the fashion world on fireSreeleela, the rising star, seems to be leaving her box office blues behind as she steps into the limelight with a bold new look. The actress, who is gearing up for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut in Aashiqui 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, is turning heads on social media with her latest fashion statement.

Sporting a chic baby pink leather crop top paired with a matching mini skirt and sleek jacket, Sreeleela looks like she’s stepped out of a high-fashion editorial. The stylish outfit is elevated by her confident pose and twirling with a ponytail flying mid-air, exuding pure diva energy. Fans couldn’t help but flood the comments with heart and fire emojis, clearly in awe of her confident style.

While her recent Telugu release Robinhood opposite Nithiin didn’t create a buzz at the box office, Sreeleela remains undeterred. With Aashiqui 3 on the horizon and her fashion game on point, the actress is all set to take the silver screen by storm. One thing’s for sure—Sreeleela knows how to bounce back with style and flair, and she’s ready to conquer both the fashion scene and the film industry.