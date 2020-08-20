SRGMP Season 13 On Zee Telugu: Hunt On To Find Next Singing Icon

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams! With many such dreams in their eyes, the participants of the 13th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa are set to take singing to an all new dimension, starting from 23nd August at 8:00 PM every Sunday only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

While the show will continue to celebrate the best singing talent in the Telugu states, the audition process of this season has turned completely digital. For the very first time, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13 auditions were introduced on virtual platforms, thereby making it available for aspirants to participate from the safety of their respective homes. The process was conducted through WhatsApp and the Zee5 app, bringing in some of the most unique talent witnessed by the panel.

The mammoth task of grooming and guiding these contestants will rest on the shoulders of the accomplished judges – Singer S.P. Shailaja, Lyricist Chandra Bose and Music Composer Koti who is back to the judging panel of SRGMP after 11 years. Along with the judges, an esteemed panel of 8 music connoisseurs from the music fraternity will play the role of the Jury, to guide the talent. The host for this season will be the dynamic anchor Pradeep Machiraju, who never fails to charm the audiences with his wit and camaraderie.

The brand-new season will have Rahul Sipligunj as the first walk-in celeb.

This season, the favorite reality show on Telugu television will be bigger than ever as the set of the show displays advanced technology of international standards that is guaranteed to awe the viewers.

Join us on the melodious journey of the 13th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Next Singing Icon, starting 23nd August 2020 at 8:00 PM every Sunday, only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.