Just In
Sriimurali’s‘ Bagheera’ trailer: High-octane action
Sriimurali, famed for his breakout role in Ugramm, is all set to make his much-anticipated Telugu debut with the action-packed film Bagheera. Directed by Dr. Suri, the film’s story has been penned by KGF creator Prashanth Neel, adding an extra layer of excitement to this project. The recently released trailer has already piqued the interest of action lovers, setting the stage for an intense cinematic experience.
The storyline of Bagheera explores the rise of evil and the divine intervention that follows. With the police force failing to maintain law and order, Bagheera steps in as a vigilante-like figure to eliminate criminals. While the common people revere him as a god-like protector, the authorities see him as nothing more than a ruthless killer.
Prashanth Neel’s story is expansive, filled with larger-than-life elements, while Dr. Suri has executed it with remarkable precision. The trailer highlights powerful dialogues, stunning visuals, and gripping sequences. The technical aspects of the film stand out, especially AJ Shetty’s stunning cinematography, which adds depth to the action scenes. Complementing the visuals is B. AjaneeshLoknath’s heart-pounding background score that elevates the trailer’s energy. The action choreography is top-notch, with each scene meticulously crafted for maximum impact.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Bagheera boasts excellent production values, promising a grand spectacle for action enthusiasts. The film is set to hit theaters on October 31st, marking Sriimurali’s first major release in the Telugu film industry. The Telugu version of the film will be distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, further boosting its reach in the regional market.