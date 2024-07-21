Srikanth Addala unveils Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’ trailer

Varun Sandesh is all set for his upcoming film "Viraaji," scheduled to hit theaters on August 2nd. The film, produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in collaboration with Maha Movies, marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

The trailer for "Viraaji" was unveiled today in the presence of director Srikanth Addala. Speaking at the event, Addala, who directed Sandesh's debut film "Kotha Bangaru Lokam," praised the trailer, noting its thrilling visuals, strong production values, and compelling storyline. He expressed confidence that "Viraaji" has the potential to be a major hit for Varun Sandesh and extended his congratulations to the producer.



"Viraaji" will be released by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading production houses in the industry. Fans eagerly await this promising new film, hoping it will be a significant success for Sandesh.



