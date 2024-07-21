Live
- YSRCP MP expects special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Women’s Asia Cup: Knew this morning about my international debut, says Tanuja Kanwer
- To enhance greenery, Himachal govt rolls out Shimla Development Plan
- Man shot dead in Manipur by militants for being a 'spy'
- Jairam Ramesh faces flak from BJP for 'live updates' during all-party meeting
- Atiqa Mir becomes first female racer to win race at Max Challenge International
- WazirX announces $23 mn bounty to recover $234 mn lost in cyber breach
- Plant at least one tree, says Haryana CM
- Preface of 'Constitution' copy that Rahul flashes faults Nehru's policy, Emergency
- Sairaj Bahutule to act as interim bowling coach for Sri Lanka series: Report
Just In
Srikanth Addala unveils Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’ trailer
Varun Sandesh is all set for his upcoming film "Viraaji," scheduled to hit theaters on August 2nd. The film, produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under...
Varun Sandesh is all set for his upcoming film "Viraaji," scheduled to hit theaters on August 2nd. The film, produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in collaboration with Maha Movies, marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.
The trailer for "Viraaji" was unveiled today in the presence of director Srikanth Addala. Speaking at the event, Addala, who directed Sandesh's debut film "Kotha Bangaru Lokam," praised the trailer, noting its thrilling visuals, strong production values, and compelling storyline. He expressed confidence that "Viraaji" has the potential to be a major hit for Varun Sandesh and extended his congratulations to the producer.
"Viraaji" will be released by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading production houses in the industry. Fans eagerly await this promising new film, hoping it will be a significant success for Sandesh.