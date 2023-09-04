Srikanth Addala’s‘Peddha Kapu-1’to hit screens on September 29

Sensible director Srikanth Addala is presently making a new-age political thriller “Peddha Kapu-1.”Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations who delivered the massive blockbuster “Akhanda” is producing the movie. This movie features debutant Virat Karrna playing the lead. Pragathi Srivastava is the leading lady.

The makers today announced to release “Peddha Kapu-1” on September 29th. As there are assumptions that“Salaar” which is slated to release on September 28 has been postponed, it’s a perfect date given. The makers who earlier released a teaser and a song that received a thumping response are planning to intensify the promotions in the coming days.

“Peddha Kapu-1” is a film based on oppression and confrontation. The character arc of the protagonist is presented brilliantly from a common man to his battle against two powerful forces in the teaser.

Chota K Naidu handles the cinematography, wherein Mickey J Meyer provides the music. MiryalaSathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer.

Rao Ramesh, Naga Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Brigada Saga, Rajeev Kanakala, Anusuya, Eeshwari Rao, Naren, and others are playing other important roles in the film.