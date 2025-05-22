Sriram’s ‘Nishabda Prema’ creates buzz ahead of release

Hero Sriram, known for his impressive performances in Telugu cinema and web series, is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming romantic action entertainer Nishabda Prema. Directed by Raj Dev and produced by Karthikeyan S under Celebrity Productions, the film stars Priyanka Thimmesh in the lead role.

A grand trailer and song launch event was held in Hyderabad, graced by prominent industry figures including Producer Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar and Directors Association President Veerashankar. Prasanna Kumar launched the trailer, while Veerashankar unveiled the song.

Speaking at the event, Veerashankar shared his excitement: “This film was a massive success in Tamil, collecting over ₹50 crore. I'm confident it will resonate with the Telugu audience too.” Prasanna Kumar added, “Sriram garu is a true Telugu hero. Nishabda Prema is a title with depth and the film carries all the right ingredients.”

Producer Chintapalli Rama Rao highlighted the film’s unique love-thriller angle and praised director Raj Dev’s fresh approach. Actor Viaan, making his Telugu debut, and heroine Priyanka Thimmesh also expressed their gratitude for being part of the project.

Sriram, the lead actor, thanked the guests and emphasized the film’s emotional and thrilling core. “Good content knows no language. Nishabda Prema is one such film, and we’re hopeful it will win hearts here too,” he said. Nishabda Prema is set for theatrical release on May 23.