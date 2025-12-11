Lokesh extends support to 12-year-old cancer patient

Anantapur: A 12-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening blood cancer received timely financial help after IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh sanctioned Rs12 lakh through a Letter of Credit (LOC), following the intervention of MLA Daggupati Prasad.

The child, Chinni Krishna Uday Pawan Kumar, a resident of Venugopal Nagar in Anantapur, is currently undergoing treatment at Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Bengaluru. Doctors informed the family that an urgent bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy would cost several lakhs, which was beyond their financial capability.

During Minister Lokesh’s district visit last month, the boy’s parents personally appealed for assistance. Responding with concern, Lokesh directed MLA Daggupati Prasad to gather complete details about the child’s medical condition. The MLA immediately reviewed the situation and initiated efforts to secure financial support for the treatment.

After being briefed by the MLA, Minister Lokesh responded compassionately and approved Rs 12 lakh through LOC, even before the case could be processed under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), ensuring that the treatment started without delay.

Expressing deep gratitude, the boy’s parents thanked Minister Lokesh and MLA Daggupati Prasad for extending lifesaving assistance. “We will never forget this help. You have given a new hope for our child,” they said emotionally.

MLA Daggupati Prasad wished for the boy’s speedy recovery and assured continued support throughout the treatment period.