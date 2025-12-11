Hyderabad: City hosts SBI inter-circle kabaddi tournament

Hyderabad: The All India SBI Inter Circle Kabaddi Tournament 2025–26 officially kicked off on December 9 at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium. The event was graced by a host of distinguished dignitaries, including Ponnambalam Murugan, Chief General Manager (HR), Corporate Centre; Ravi Kumar Verma, General Manager, NW–I; Satish Kumar, General Manager, NW–II; Priyadarshi Pankaj, Deputy General Manager & CDO; K Chandrasekhar, General Secretary, AISBISF; H Shankar, President, SBIOA Hyderabad Circle; K Anjaneya Prasad, General Secretary, SBIOA Hyderabad Circle, and KS Sandilya, CWC Secretary & General Secretary, SBI Staff Union Hyderabad Circle.

The opening ceremony began with a vibrant cultural performance, followed by the formal welcome of the dignitaries to the dais. Ponnambalam Murugan’s inspiring address emphasised the importance of sports in building teamwork, physical fitness, and camaraderie among employees.

After the speeches, Murugan met with all the team captains, followed by a group photo session with the players. The inaugural match saw Hyderabad Circle triumph over Kolkata Circle in a thrilling contest, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.