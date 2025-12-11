Girl killed over rejected proposal; accused arrested

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a 24-year-old man for the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl following the argument on Monday at Bapuji Nagar, Musheerabad.

Warasiguda police arrested Dukka Uma Shanker, a native of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and was produced before the Magistrate for judicial custody.

According to police, Warasiguda police received a complaint from Jadaga Laxmi on December 8. The complainant reported that a year ago Uma Shanker, who is their distant relative, came to their house, proposing to marry her daughter Pavitra. Accordingly, they accepted to perform marriage on suitable dates after discussing with the elders.

On December 6, Pavitra, along with her parents, went to Vijayawada to fulfil a religious vow and reached at 10 pm on December 7. Next day, at around 12.15 pm, Uma Shanker came to the house and started arguing with them, questioning why they had taken Pavitra to Vijayawada without informing him or taking his permission.

In a quarrel, Uma Shankar suddenly took out a knife and stabbed Pavitra on her throat, threw his phone and knife and fled from the spot. Due to heavy bleeding, Pavitra died on the spot,” said B Bala Swamy, DCP East Zone.

The DCP said the investigation officer, along with his team, examined CCTV footage, which provided crucial leads in tracing the accused. On Wednesday, Uma Shanker was spotted near Skandagiri Temple in Chilkalguda, and the team immediately apprehended him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stabbing the victim in the throat with a sharp-edged knife that he had brought with the intention to kill. He further stated that he murdered her at the complainant’s residence because she had rejected him.