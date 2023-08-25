SRK unveils motion poster depicting all his five faces in ‘Jawan’

Director Atlee's upcoming action-thriller film 'Jawan' is one of the most discussed Bollywood releases of 2023 ever since superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his new look in the trailer. On Friday, Atlee and SRK both unveiled a new motion poster for the upcoming film which showcases five of the actor's faces in the film, with each face having a story of its own.

SRK releasing the motion poster on his Instagram, captioned: “The Many Faces of Justice…yehteerhai..abhi dhal baakihai..yehanthhaiabhikaalbaakihai. Yeh poochtahai khud se kuch…abhiJawaabbaakihai (The Many Faces of Justice…This is an arrow..Now a spear is remaining…This is the end, right now death awaits. This is something you ask of yourself…Right now the answer still remains)."

He further mentioned: "There’s a purpose and meaning behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!! “#Jawan releasing worldwide on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Atlee captioned the motion poster: “Behind each face, lies a story of its own. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

What the story for each face really is can only be speculated, but the first face portrays SRK looking all serious in a bald look with his mummy like bandaged fighter striking a spear below.

The second one features a more grounded look of SRK with hair, looking like a senior intelligence officer or a commander. The third one portrays him exactly the way he looks now with the image of a shadowy fighter walking amidst burning flames.

The fourth features a cybernetic masked look, which is the creepiest and most intriguing of all, and below him there is a soldier holding a gun.

The fifth is his most discussed bald look where he was seen dancing inside a Metro compartment in the most bizarre fashion, with everyone just looking at him and wondering what is going.

Below this is the image of an underground line, with a Metro passing through it. All the images are accompanied by the movie’s epic BGM.

It is no stretch to say that ‘Jawan’ is one of the most highly awaited Bollywood films of 2023, with its hype same as both ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Gadar 2’, more so as the Atlee directorial will be a pan-Indian feature.

SRK, however, is not the only attraction, as it will also feature several massive names from South Indian cinema, such as Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Yogi Babu. In addition, the film will also have various Bollywood big names like Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra with Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay pinned as a special appearance.