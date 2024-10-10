SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Epic Adventure Begins Filming in 2025

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘SSMB 29,’ is set to begin shooting in January 2025. Directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, who helmed the globally acclaimed RRR, this movie has already generated massive excitement among fans and cinephiles alike. Written by Vijayendra Prasad, the mastermind behind iconic Indian films, the project promises to be an epic adventure, with a release date slated for 2028.



SS Rajamouli's collaboration with Mahesh Babu has been the subject of much anticipation, especially following the global success of RRR. The movie not only garnered international attention but also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with ‘Naatu Naatu.’ This project, widely expected to break boundaries, will be Mahesh Babu’s most ambitious film to date.

Writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed key updates during a recent Master Class session, confirming that the film's shooting will commence in January 2025. He described the project as a "globe-trotting adventure" with scenes set against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest. The filmmaker also mentioned that this movie would showcase an unseen world, unlike anything Indian cinema has explored before.

SS Rajamouli is known for his larger-than-life cinematic universes, and ‘SSMB 29’ is poised to exceed those expectations. The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, with many international actors playing pivotal roles. While the title Garuda has been circulating in industry rumors, no official confirmation has been made yet.

The film’s production is being managed by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, with pre-production already in full swing. Given the massive scale, the film is expected to be released in multiple Indian languages. Additionally, foreign language translations are already in the works, signaling the film's intent to target a global audience.

For Mahesh Babu, ‘SSMB 29’ is expected to be a landmark in his illustrious career. Fans are eagerly awaiting this next step in the superstar’s journey, and the combination of Rajamouli’s direction and Vijayendra Prasad’s scriptwriting suggests that the movie will offer a unique and groundbreaking cinematic experience.

With production kicking off in January 2025, the countdown has begun for what is sure to be one of the most anticipated films of the decade. SSMB 29 is not just another movie, it's set to be an epic adventure that pushes the boundaries of Indian and global cinema.