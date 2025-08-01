The news was announced today. Amazon MGM Studios taps Steven Knight (creator of Peaky Blinders will write the script for the studio's forthcoming James Bond film. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman with Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively. Tanya Lapointe is the executive producer.

He is executive producer and creator of the BAFTA-awarded TV show Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy. He also wrote other hit shows, such as an Emmy nominated Taboo (BBC/FX) as well as an Emmy award-winning See (Apple TV+) and which was nominated for BAFTA. SAS Rogue Heroes (BBC) and A Thousand Blows (Disney+), This Town (BBC), The Veil (FX) and All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) This series won multiple awards, including Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Knight also created the internationally acclaimed game show Who Would Like to Be a Millionaire? The first screenplay he wrote, Dirty Pretty Things, was directed by Stephen Frears and had its world premiere at the London Film Festival. This film was later receive four BIFAs as well as in 2005, the Humanitas Prize for Film and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay along with a host of other prizes. Screenplays written that are slated for films include Academy Award nominee Eastern Promises) as screenwriter for the next James Bond film, the Academy Award-nominated Spencer and three other screenplays which he also directed: Hummingbird, Locke, and Serenity. The upcoming projects include The Netflix feature film version from Peaky Blinders and Netflix historical drama series House of Guinness.

Additionally, Knight is co-director of Digbeth Loc. Studios, a brand new film and TV studio complex that will be was officially inaugurated in Birmingham, his home city -- in 2023. In addition to the screens, Knight has published four novels: The Movie House, Alphabet City, Out of the Blue as well as The last Words of Will Wolfkin.