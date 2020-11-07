Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot

Actress Rashami Desai has amped her style quotient on social media with sultry Saturday vibes in white. "Weekend vibe," she wrote on Twitter along with the pictures.

In the images, she sits next to a bed in a white shirt that reveals laced innerwear. Her make-up is subtle and she keeps her hair open.

Her fans loved her new image, and were asking for more. "Dil mange more & more," shared one user, while one wrote: "One of your best ever photoshoots. Indeed you're going places.".

"You are getting super hot day by day .. good going," posted another user. "Uff you are so hot and gorgeous," wrote another.

Rashami is currently all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series "Tandoor", an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

"I am very excited to make my digital foray with 'Tandoor'. The role completely breaks away from my regular television work. I am very glad I found this," Rashami said recently.



