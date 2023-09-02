Live
Just In
Sun Pictures surprises Rajini and Nelson with special gifts
Sun Pictures, the leading Tamil film production house, is on cloud nine with the historic success of its latest outing, Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer.” The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has grossed nearly Rs 600 crore globally and has emerged as the second highest grossing Tamil movie of all-time after Rajini’s “2.0.”
Recently, Sun Pictures’ head Kalanidhi Maran presenting a cheque to Rajini made a huge splash on the internet. Maran gave an additional remuneration to Rajini as a gesture of gratitude following “Jailer” humongous success and the overflow of profits. Now, Sun Pictures’ official X handle shared a video which reveals Kalanidhi Maran handing over the keys of a brand new BMW X7 car to the Thalaivar.
In the video, Rajini was offered to choose between two swanky new cars, and the stalwart actor chose a stylish black BMW X7. He also went on a short ride in his new possession.
Kalanithi Maran surprises one more pillar of “Jailer” with another car. He has now gifted a posh Porsche car to director Nelson and the video regarding the same has also gone viral all over. Apart from that, Nelson also got a big fat cheque from the producers. “Jailer” has Anirudh’s music and Tamannah was seen in a guest appearance and was a mass hit in Telugu as well.