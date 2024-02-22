Sundeep Kishan to pair up with block-buster director for his next

Versatile actor Sundeep Kishan is basking in the success of his recent film "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," directed by VI Anand. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has emerged as a box office hit, bringing a sigh of relief to the young and talented actor.

Building on this success, Sundeep Kishan has already set his sights on his next projects, much to the excitement of his fans. The actor is all set to join the cast of the highly anticipated Dhanush-starrer, "Raayan," generating significant anticipation among moviegoers.

Adding to the buzz, Sundeep Kishan has also made an intriguing announcement about his upcoming Telugu film. The actor has successfully roped in the accomplished director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, renowned for his directorial prowess in the hit film "Dhamaka."

The collaboration with Trinadha Rao Nakkina has been eagerly welcomed by fans and the film fraternity alike. Known for his knack for storytelling and ability to create engaging narratives, Trinadha Rao Nakkina is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the upcoming project.

While specific details about the film, including the production banner, cast, and storyline, are yet to be unveiled, the combination of Sundeep Kishan and Trinadha Rao Nakkina has already sparked high expectations. The film is anticipated to be an action-packed drama crafted with finesse and produced on a decent budget.

As fans eagerly await more updates on this exciting collaboration, Sundeep Kishan's strategic choice of projects and collaboration with Trinadha Rao Nakkina reaffirm his commitment to delivering diverse and engaging cinema experiences to his audience.