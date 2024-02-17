‘Sunflower’ season 2 trailer: Rollercoaster ride of laughter, thrill & unexpected twists

The makers of the crime comedy 'Sunflower' have released the thrilling trailer for the second season, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the intriguing world of the Sunflower housing society in Mumbai. Starring Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh and Adah Sharma as Rosie Mehta, the new season promises to continue the humor and mystery that captivated audiences in the first installment.

The 2-minute 30-second trailer picks up where the first season left off, with police duo DG and Tambe, played by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni, continuing their relentless hunt for Mr. Kapoor's murderer. The most loved murder suspect, Ahuja (Mukul Chadda), returns, and Rosie's entry into the society adds complexity to the case. Rosie, a captivating bar dancer who inherits Kapoor's penthouse, becomes a central figure in the unfolding mystery. As the story progresses, love and romance blossom between Sonu and Rosie.

Sunil Grover expressed excitement about the second season, stating, " 'Sunflower 2' has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multi-layered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery."

Adah Sharma, who plays Rosie, described her character as mysterious and sharp. Rosie's arrival in the Sunflower society turns everyone's lives upside down, and her character adds a new layer to the narrative. Adah teased that Rosie is on a mission, and her ability to outsmart everyone, from the cops to other residents, adds an element of intrigue to the story.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Cinergy in association with A Good Co Production, 'Sunflower' Season 2 is set to premiere on March 1 on ZEE5.