Suniel Shetty brings a father’s fury and heart to ‘Hunter 2’

Suniel Shetty returns as Santha in Hunter Season 2, but this time with a compelling emotional transformation. The actor recently revealed that he approached the character with a fresh perspective, ensuring a deeper, more evolved portrayal in the second season of the action-packed series.

In a candid conversation, Shetty confirmed that everything about Santha—his body language, emotional energy, and look—has been reimagined to suit the new arc. While the first season introduced viewers to a rough, carefree Santha, the sequel shifts focus to a father’s relentless quest to reunite with his daughter.

“I am very different in this season,” Suniel shared. “The body language is different. The look is different. The emotions are different. Carefree and careless, Santha was in the first. Here, it is more about family. That is his only objective.”

The actor described his character’s evolution as one rooted in obsession and determination. “There is no disturbance, but no other distraction in his life. He wants his daughter back and at any cost. Like any father, my obsession is Tia Nahan. I don’t think beyond that,” he added.

Shetty hopes that his performance captures the emotional weight of a desperate father, saying, “If I have done justice from that point of view... I think I would have done justice to my role.”

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, Hunter 2 also stars Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht. The series premiered for free on July 24 on Amazon MX Player.