Sunny Deol wraps shoot for ‘Border 2’

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has officially wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated war drama Border 2. The actor, who reprises his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri from the iconic Border (1997), took to Instagram on Friday to share the milestone moment with fans.

Posting a striking image of himself in full military attire, Deol wrote, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!” Adding to the emotional impact, the post featured the iconic “Sandese Aate Hain” playing in the background, with Sunny saying, “27 years ago, a Fauji promised to return. Today, fulfilling that promise, Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri is back—to salute the sacred soil of India.”

Directed by Kesari fame Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. Varun and Ahan recently completed the Pune schedule of the film, which included scenes shot at the National Defence Academy (NDA). Sharing a video from the wrap-up, Varun posted, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot it’s a wrap for me at NDA. Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath,” showing a candid tea break with Ahan Shetty.

Meanwhile, Ahan took to his social media to share photos and videos with Varun, Diljit, and director Anurag Singh, writing, “Aur kya hai yeh border..? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hain. That’s a wrap in Pune.. onto the next one.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 is a spiritual successor to the 1997 classic and aims to continue its legacy of patriotic storytelling.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, promising to spotlight the bravery and untold stories of the Indian armed forces.