Sunny Leone: 'Another day in Covid paradise'
Actress Sunny Leone seems to be romancing the season of pandemic.
While most people continue to struggle to come to terms with the realities of a year overburdened by Covid-19, natural calamities, and fatal accidents, Sunny asserts she is living in paradise -- only, it is "Covid paradise" for her.
"Hello my people! Another day in Covid paradise!! Blah!! Love ya!" she wrote on Instagram, with a picture where she is seen sitting in a car.
On Friday, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber took their three kids -- Nisha, Noah and Asher -- to the fire station to teach them about fire safety.
