‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ feels like my debut in the family entertainer space: Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her excitement about stepping into the world of commercial family entertainers with her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In a candid conversation, the actress revealed that she had long been waiting for the right project in this genre.

“I’ve been wanting to do a commercial family entertainer for a while, and I don’t think anyone does it better than Shashank. I debuted with him in Dhadak, and in a way, this feels like my debut in this space too,” Janhvi said. She added that the songs from the film feel almost tailor-made for her.

Praising her co-star Varun Dhawan, Janhvi said he is perfect for this space. Meanwhile, Varun jokingly called Janhvi the most entertaining person on set. “Even when she wasn’t trying to be funny, she ended up entertaining all of us,” he remarked.

Janhvi, however, credited Maniesh Paul as the scene-stealer off-screen. “He’s such a fantastic actor and an even better human being. He would step out of his vanity van fully in character and start performing, whether the camera was rolling or not!” she shared.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Set against the backdrop of a vibrant Indian wedding, the film promises to revive the timeless charm of family entertainers.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits cinemas worldwide this Dussehra, October 2, 2025.