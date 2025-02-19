Superboys of Malegaon: A Celebration of Grassroots Filmmaking Hits Theaters

The magic of cinema often emerges from unexpected places, and Superboys of Malegaon is another example to that very spirit. Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby are bringing Reema Kagti’s latest directorial venture to theaters, chronicling the journey of a group of amateur filmmakers from Malegaon who turned their passion into an art form. Featuring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in key roles, the film has already won critical praise at multiple film festivals.

At the heart of Superboys of Malegaon is the inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh, a self-taught filmmaker who, with his friends, created low-budget, high-energy films in a town far removed from mainstream cinema’s glitz. Reema Kagti’s adaptation transforms their real-life journey into a deeply cinematic experience, focusing not just their ingenuity but also the challenges and triumphs of making films with limited resources.

Producer Zoya Akhtar, who has been vocal about her admiration for grassroots storytellers, explained why this film resonated with her. “Nasir didn’t just make films—he built a movement. He proved that storytelling isn’t about money or big studios; it’s about heart, vision, and perseverance,” she said.

More than a tribute to Malegaon’s unique DIY filmmaking culture, the film delves into the personal struggles and aspirations of its protagonists. It captures the raw, unfiltered love for cinema that drives filmmakers in small towns, despite the absence of formal training, expensive equipment, or industry connections.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, with a screenplay by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon is a love letter to the dreamers who redefine cinema from the ground up. The film is set for a theatrical release on February 28 across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.







