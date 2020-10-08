Sushant Singh Rajput's Family questions AIIMS report

A week after the AIIMS-Delhi submitted its report to the CBI in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to rule out murder, the legal team of Sushant's family has written to CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla to claim that the medico-legal report by the AIIMS medical board was "faulty".

In the letter, the legal team represented by Varun Singh said: "I have been reading in the media about the forensic report submitted by the AIIMS to the CBI with regard to the opinion expressed by the agency in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. I have also seen some doctors on the AIIMS team come on TV and make statements with regard to the forensic examination done by the team."

The letter said that despite several efforts to get a copy of the report, there was no response from AIIMS board head Dr Sudhir Gupta. "I am accordingly writing this letter on the premise that the news report regarding the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) opinion is correct."

"The leaked report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence," the legal team said.

Raising questions, the letter said that AIIMS was not to do a post-mortem but only to express its opinion on an autopsy report submitted by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital as the AIIMS did not get to examine Sushant's body and thus form a firsthand opinion about the cause of death.

"Dr Sudhir Gupta has been giving media interviews about the sensitive case right from Day One, questioning Cooper Hospital doctors for the 'dubious' autopsy and Maharashtra Police for a hurried post-mortem and contamination and non-preservation of the scene of crime," the letter added.

The letter also pointed to various other infirmities like the post-mortem done at the Mumbai hospital in the night without any Magistrate's order for such an exercise, no videotaping of autopsy, and non-preservation of sufficient viscera for future examination.

The CBI officials have remained tight-lipped on the AIIMS report.

Dr Gupta, meanwhile, in a statement said that the AIIMS Medical Board has expressed very clearly and conclusively its final medico-legal opinion in this case.