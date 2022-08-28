Swapna Dutt Thanks Chiranjeevi For Appreciating The Sita Ramam Movie

It is all known that Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sita Ramam' movie stood as the biggest blockbuster of this year breaking the collection records all over India. The movie also received appreciations from many ace actors, directors and celebs of the film industry. The periodic love story won the hearts of the audience and totally mesmerised them in the theatres. Off late, even Tollywood's star actor Chiranjeevi Konidela also lauded Sita Ramam team and dropped an appreciation tweet on his Twitter page…



Along with sharing a long note, he also wrote, "Kudos Team #SitaRamam @VyjayanthiFilms @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaDuttCh #PriyankaDutt @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @hanurpudi @iSumanth @Composer_Vishal #PSVinod".

His note reads, "'సీతారామం'చూశాను. ఒక చక్కటి ప్రేమకావ్యం చూసిన అనుభూతి. ముఖ్యంగా ఎంతో విభిన్నమైన స్క్రీన్ప్లేతో ఈ ప్రేమ కథని ఆవిష్కరించిన విధానం ఎంతగానో నచ్చింది. మనసులో చెరగని ముద్ర వేసే ఇలాంటి చిత్రాన్ని ఎంతో ఉన్నతమైన నిర్మాణ విలువలతో నిర్మించిన అశ్వినీదత్ గారికి, స్వప్నాదత్, ప్రియాంక దత్లకు, ఒక ప్యాషన్తో చిత్రీకరించిన దర్శకుడు హను రాఘవపూడికి, కలకాలం నిలిచే సంగీతాన్ని అందించిన విశాల్ చంద్రశేఖర్కి, అన్నిటికన్నా ముఖ్యంగా సీతా-రామ్లుగా ఆ ప్రేమకథకి ప్రాణం పోసిన మృణాల్ ఠాకూర్, దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్లకు, సూత్రధారి పాత్రని పోషించిన రష్మిక మందన్నకి మొత్తం టీం అందరికీ నా శుభాకాంక్షలు! ప్రేక్షకుల మనసులు దోచిన ఈ చిత్రం మరెన్నో అవార్డులను, రివార్డులను జాతీయ స్థాయిలో గెలవాలని మనస్పూర్తిగా అభిలాషిస్తున్నాను".

Sita Ramam producer Swapna Dutt thanked Chiranjeevi for his special tweet and wrote, "Thank you Megastar Chiranjeevi garu Your words mean the world to us! @KChiruTweets #SitaRamam".

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika essayed the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu helmed this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj essayed prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie is also made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages! Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! The epic periodic war and love story hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022!