Swara Bhasker condemns Taliban’s new law legalising domestic violence

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has strongly criticised the Taliban’s newly introduced penal code in Afghanistan, branding the regime “cruel and brutal” and describing its provisions on domestic violence as “absolutely despicable”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Swara reacted to reports that the Taliban’s 90-page criminal code effectively permits husbands to physically discipline their wives and family members, so long as the violence does not cause broken bones or open wounds. She wrote, “Unf king-believable!!!!! Honestly among the worst specimens of the human race, relentlessly cruel and brutal, absolute monsters the Taliban. An insult to humanity and to the religion they claim to represent. Absolutely despicable.”

The new legislation has sparked global concern by outlining legal provisions that critics argue legitimise domestic violence and severely restrict women’s rights. Under the code, punishments for assault are minimal, and the onus is on women to prove abuse in court. Additionally, a woman may face jail time if she leaves her husband’s home without permission, with her relatives also potentially criminalised for offering refuge.

Human rights groups have condemned the penal code as a stark regression for gender equality in Afghanistan, warning that it undermines legal protection for women and reinforces patriarchal control. Swara’s outspoken condemnation contributes to a growing chorus of international criticism directed at the Taliban’s policies on women’s rights.