‘Swayambhu’ locks worldwide release on April 10

After earning nationwide acclaim with the pan-India blockbuster Karthikeya 2, actor Nikhil Siddhartha is gearing up to entertain audiences with his landmark 20th film, Swayambhu. Mounted on a lavish scale, the film is a historical action epic directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, with Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh playing the female leads.

Produced by Bhuvan and Srikar under the Pixel Studios banner and presented by Tagore Madhu, Swayambhu is being positioned as one of the most ambitious projects of Nikhil’s career. With high-end production values and a powerful pan-India vision, the film promises a visually rich cinematic experience.

The makers have officially announced that Swayambhu will hit theatres worldwide on April 10, making it a perfect summer release. Considered Nikhil’s highest-budget film to date, the project has already generated significant buzz across India, especially following the success of Karthikeya 2.

A major highlight of Swayambhu is its extensive visual effects work. Leading VFX companies in India are collaborating on the film, with the team taking ample time to ensure world-class output and a stunning visual spectacle for audiences.

For his role, Nikhil underwent a complete physical transformation and intense training, reflecting his commitment to the character. The promotional content released so far has further heightened expectations.

The film boasts a top-tier technical team, with ace cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar of Baahubali and RRR fame handling the visuals, and Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar providing the music. Production design is by M. Prabhaharan and Ravindra.