T-Series bags NTR’s ‘Devara’ audio rights

In a formidable collaboration, Young Tiger NTR and director Koratala Siva have united for the highly anticipated action-packed drama, "Devara." Having successfully completed its intense action sequences, the film is currently in the process of capturing its talkie portions. The initial announcement video and Koratala's inspiring speech during the launch ceremony have already set the stage for heightened expectations.

The most recent development reveals that the audio rights for this NTR starrer have been secured by T-Series, a renowned music label. Reports suggest that T-Series has made a substantial investment to acquire these audio rights. The musical score for "Devara" is in the capable hands of sensational composer Anirudh Ravichander. The audience can look forward to the first glimpse of "Devara" on Monday, January 8.

Set against the backdrop of the forgotten coastal lands of India, the film features the sizzling Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, adding an extra layer of excitement. Saif Ali Khan, known for his versatile roles, takes on the role of the antagonist. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are jointly producing this cinematic venture. Fans can mark their calendars as "Devara: Part 1" is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024, promising a riveting cinematic experience.