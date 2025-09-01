T-Series Joins Hands with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Grand Malayalam Debut in Chatha Pacha

When legends step into the ring, history is bound to be made. T-Series has partnered with the iconic composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the upcoming Malayalam action drama 'Chatha Pacha', marking their grand debut in Malayalam cinema.

The announcement arrives on the heels of another major update from the makers that 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' has secured a significant international distribution deal, ensuring a global release.

Chatha Pacha is headlined by Roshan Mathew, fresh off international acclaim for 'Paradise' (winner at the Busan International Film Festival), and Arjun Ashokan, who recently impressed audiences with 'Bramayugam'. The cast also includes Vishak Nair (Officer on Duty) and Ishan Shoukath (Marco). The film is produced by Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan under Reel World Entertainment, and marks the feature directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar.

The technical crew boasts an impressive line-up with Anend C. Chandran as Director of Photography, Kalai Kingson as Stunt Coordinator, Vinayak Sasikumar as Lyricist, Mujeeb Majeed handling the Background Score.

With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music and T-Series’ backing, the film’s soundtrack promises to become one of its defining highlights.

By bringing together a powerhouse cast, cutting-edge action choreography, and now one of India’s most iconic music trios, 'Chatha Pacha' is positioning itself as a milestone in Malayalam cinema; both at home and on the international stage.