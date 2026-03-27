Taapsee balances boldness and elegance

Actor Taapsee Pannu once again lived up to her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most fearless voices, turning showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising. With her confident walk and commanding presence, Taapsee transformed the runway into a powerful expression of individuality and style.

Dressed in a sleek black ensemble, Taapsee struck the perfect balance between boldness and elegance. The outfit featured a one-shoulder design with a striking waist cut-out, adding a modern edge to the look. A high slit enhanced the silhouette, while metallic detailing at the waist lent a subtle touch of glamour. Her natural curly hair and minimal accessories complemented the outfit, allowing her confident body language to take center stage.

Beyond her striking appearance, Taapsee’s candid interaction post-show also grabbed attention. Known for her straightforward views, she remarked that while she may appear regal on the runway, she prefers comfort in her personal life, often opting for oversized T-shirts. She emphasized that fashion should empower individuals rather than conform to expectations, encouraging people to embrace what makes them feel confident.

On the professional front, Taapsee expressed gratitude for the positive response to her recent film Assi, noting that audience support for meaningful cinema inspires her to continue choosing unique and impactful roles.

With her blend of bold fashion choices and fearless opinions, Taapsee Pannu once again stood out, reinforcing her identity as a style icon who values authenticity and self-expression.