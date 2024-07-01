Live
- If I want somebody to take a catch for my life, it will be Surya, says Biju George on the sensational catch
- Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram
- Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Role As Vice Chief Of Army Staff
- Kharge Slams Modi: Critiques and Controversies in Parliament
- Bengal assault case: Show-cause notice issued to IC of local police station
- DMK To Protest Newly Enacted Criminal Laws Across Tamil Nadu
- Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District
- ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day
- Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM
- Karnataka High Court grants bail to BJP leader in Prajwal Revanna case
Taapsee Pannuraises the heat with bold black monokini
Taapsee Pannu is turning heads with her latest Instagram post, showcasing her stunning figure in a daring multi-cutout black monokini. The actress leaves little to the imagination, flaunting her toned physique with effortless confidence.
Adding a pop of color to her ensemble, Pannu pairs the bold swimsuit with a bright orange pop-up jacket, creating a striking and stylish contrast. Her high bun, glossy makeup, and hot pink lipstick perfectly complete the look, enhancing her glamorous appeal.With this post, Taapsee exudes confidence, sexiness, and an irresistible charm that has her fans buzzing.
