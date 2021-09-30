Take A Look At The Film Stars Birthdays In The Month Of October

Film Stars Birthdays In October: This October is definitely going to be a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited movies of the season are going to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. It is already known that many interesting and big movies are releasing post lockdown this month. Well, along with it, October also holds a special place in the whole year when it comes to the showbiz world. It is just because a few A-listers of Bollywood and Tollywood like have their birthdays this month. Thus it is not less than a celebration for all the movie buffs.

We Hans India have listed down the birthdays of all the celebrities of this month… Take a look! Along with receiving heartfelt birthday wishes, actors also treat their fans by sharing new updates of their upcoming movies.



1st October

Allu Ramalingaiah

4th October



Soha Ali Khan

8th October



Lakshmi Manchu

Maruthi Dasari

9th October



Sayani Gupta

10th October



Rekha

Rakul Preet Singh

SS Rajamouli

Ali comedian

11th October



Amitabh Bachchan

13th October



Pooja Hegde

15th October

Sai Dharam Tej

16th October

Hema Malini

Anirudh Ravichander

17th October



Keerthy Suresh

18th October



Jyothika

19th October

Sunny Deol

21st October



Helen

22nd October



Parineeti Chopra

23rd October

Malaika Arora

Prabhas

26th October



Asin Thottumkal

Raveena Tandon

Ama Paul

Mano – Playback Singer

30th October



Ananya Pandey

Get ready for a blockbuster month and celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with great joy!!!

