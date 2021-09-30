Take A Look At The Film Stars Birthdays In The Month Of October
Film Stars Birthdays In October: This October is definitely going to be a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited movies of the season are going to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. It is already known that many interesting and big movies are releasing post lockdown this month. Well, along with it, October also holds a special place in the whole year when it comes to the showbiz world. It is just because a few A-listers of Bollywood and Tollywood like have their birthdays this month. Thus it is not less than a celebration for all the movie buffs.
We Hans India have listed down the birthdays of all the celebrities of this month… Take a look! Along with receiving heartfelt birthday wishes, actors also treat their fans by sharing new updates of their upcoming movies.
1st October
Allu Ramalingaiah
4th October
Soha Ali Khan
8th October
Lakshmi Manchu
Maruthi Dasari
9th October
Sayani Gupta
10th October
Rekha
Rakul Preet Singh
SS Rajamouli
Ali comedian
11th October
Amitabh Bachchan
13th October
Pooja Hegde
15th October
Sai Dharam Tej
16th October
Hema Malini
Anirudh Ravichander
17th October
Keerthy Suresh
18th October
Jyothika
19th October
Sunny Deol
21st October
Helen
22nd October
Parineeti Chopra
23rd October
Malaika Arora
Prabhas
26th October
Asin Thottumkal
Raveena Tandon
Ama Paul
Mano – Playback Singer
30th October
Ananya Pandey
Get ready for a blockbuster month and celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with great joy!!!