Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres Next Week…

Already a bunch of movies and shows released on 4th November and thus the month turned into a blockbuster one with the success of these new films. Now, coming to the next week, it is also filled with the most-awaited ones like Masooda, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam and Drishyam 2. Even the popular OTT platforms also hold the interesting web series and shows for the coming week…



So, let us check out the list of the new movies and shows releasing both in the theatres and OTT platforms… Take a look!

Tollywood movies:

1. Masooda

Release Date: 18th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Sangitha, Thiru, Kavya, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Prakash, Surya Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Krishna Teja and Karthik Adusumilli.

Director: Sai Kiran

Genre: Horror movie

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sangitha and her daughter Kavya having a good bond. Although they live in a poor background, they are seen living happily. But the twist in the tale is shown when Kavya starts behaving abnormally. She behaves deadly as if she is possessed by a demon. So, Sangitha and Thiru try all possible ways to treat her by approaching a doctor, priest and tantrik too. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind Kavya's unusual behaviour.

Bollywood

1. Mister Mummy

Release Date: 18th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Director: Shaad Ali

Genre: Comedy entertainer

The movie is a complete hilarious one as Riteish gets pregnant at the same time when his wife also turns pregnant. So, he experiences all the things that a pregnant woman faces in this journey.

2. Drishyam 2

Release Date: 18th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Sutta

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Genre: Murder mystery

Going with the trailer, it showcases how Ajay Devgn and his family still are being worried due to the murder case. But all of a sudden, the police officers re-open the case and torture his family to dig out the truth. So, we need to wait and watch how Ajay will manage to escape this time too.

Now, let us check the OTT releases…

Netflix

November 14

Teletubbies (Season 1)

November 15

• Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022)

• Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

• R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)

• Run for the Money (Season 1)

November 16

• ¡Que viva México! (2022)

• Off Track (2022)

• Running for the Truth: Alex Schwazer (Season 1)

• The Lost Lotteries (2022)

• The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

• The Wonder (2022)

November 17

• 1899 (Season 1)

• Christmas With You (2022)

• Dead to Me (Season 3)

• I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022)

November 18

• Elite (Season 6)

• Reign Supreme (Season 1)

• Slumberland (2022)

• Somebody (Season 1)

• The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 5)

Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

Nov. 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

Nov. 18

• The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie

• Busco Novia (2021)

Disney+ Hotstar

November 14, 2022:

• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

• The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 23

November 15, 2022:

Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

November 16, 2022:

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 (New Episode)

• Ben Gri S1

• Big Sky: Deadly Trails (New Episode)

• Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 4

• Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

• Little Demon: Season 1 – New Episode – Finale

• Me & Mickey (Shorts): Season 1

• NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

• Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

• Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)

• Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

• Star Wars: Andor – Episode 11

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• Tell Me Lies

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 8

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 5

• The Santa Clauses – Episodes 1 & 2

• Women In Taipei – New Episode

November 17, 2022:

• Fleishman Is in Trouble – 2 Episode Premiere

• The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 9

November 18, 2022:

• Best In Snow

• Byron Bowers: Spiritual

• Disenchanted

• Fleishman Is in Trouble – 2 Episode Premiere

• Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

• Shortsgiving

• The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

November 20, 2022:

Elton John Live – Farewell from The Dodger Stadium

