Tamannah & Shruti Haasan for Aha web series?

Tollywood: Aha streaming platform did not come up with anything interesting so far. The projects that are currently streaming on their platform lack freshness and entertainment. To up their game, the streaming platform signed up the star heroines for a web series. Shruti Haasan and Tamannah Bhatia will soon come up with an interesting web series.

As per the latest reports, Nag Ashwin is directing a web series which will also have other filmmakers. It is going to be an anthology where each episode will be directed by different filmmakers. Shruti Haasan plays the lead for Nag Ashwin's segment. The buzz is that Praveen Sattaru is also confirmed for the project and his segment features Tamannah Bhatia as the lead. We hear that a few more directors and actresses are in consideration for the same.

The complete cast and crew details will come out soon.