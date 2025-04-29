Live
- 3 NSCN militants killed in Assam encounter, arms recovered
- Apple Drops Anti-Reflective Display Plan for iPhone 17 Pro Due to Production Issues
- Over Half of Kashmir’s Tourist Spots Shut Down Amid Rising Security Concerns
- Hyderabad Police Bust ₹1.4 Crore Drug Network, Arrest Five in Separate Operations
- India fined for slow over-rate in first match of Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Series
- PM Grants Armed Forces Full Operational Freedom After Pahalgam Terror Attack
- Three more Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura
- Tamil hit ‘Aarathu Sinam’ now streaming in Telugu as ‘Garuda 2.0’ on Aha OTT
- Desert Dawn, Crime Thriller, Kellan Lutz, Saban Films, Cartel Conspiracy
- ‘Kesari Veer’ trailer roars with valor and devotion
Tamil hit ‘Aarathu Sinam’ now streaming in Telugu as ‘Garuda 2.0’ on Aha OTT
Successful Telugu producer Balu Charan, known for backing hits like Super Machi, Sakahaari, Kalarathri, Nene Naa, and Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki...
Successful Telugu producer Balu Charan, known for backing hits like Super Machi, Sakahaari, Kalarathri, Nene Naa, and Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki under the Hanuman Media banner, has brought yet another acclaimed project to Telugu audiences. The Tamil blockbuster Aarathu Sinam is now streaming in Telugu as Garuda 2.0 exclusively on Aha OTT.
Originally directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, Aarathu Sinam is a gripping crime thriller that earned rave reviews and box-office success in Tamil Nadu. The film stars Arulnithi Tamilarasu of Demonte Colony fame, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Aishwarya Dutta in lead roles. The story revolves around a mysterious string of murders and a brooding cop’s pursuit of justice, blending suspense, emotion, and drama in a tightly woven narrative.
Impressed by its gripping storyline, Aha OTT quickly acquired the Telugu rights and released the dubbed version as Garuda 2.0. Balu Charan believes the film’s thrilling premise and strong emotional undercurrents will strike a chord with Telugu viewers just as it did with Tamil audiences. For fans of edge-of-the-seat suspense dramas, Garuda 2.0 is a must-watch. Stream it now, only on the Aha app.