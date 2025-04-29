Tamil hit ‘Aarathu Sinam’ now streaming in Telugu as ‘Garuda 2.0’ on Aha OTT

Successful Telugu producer Balu Charan, known for backing hits like Super Machi, Sakahaari, Kalarathri, Nene Naa, and Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki under the Hanuman Media banner, has brought yet another acclaimed project to Telugu audiences. The Tamil blockbuster Aarathu Sinam is now streaming in Telugu as Garuda 2.0 exclusively on Aha OTT.

Originally directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, Aarathu Sinam is a gripping crime thriller that earned rave reviews and box-office success in Tamil Nadu. The film stars Arulnithi Tamilarasu of Demonte Colony fame, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Aishwarya Dutta in lead roles. The story revolves around a mysterious string of murders and a brooding cop’s pursuit of justice, blending suspense, emotion, and drama in a tightly woven narrative.

Impressed by its gripping storyline, Aha OTT quickly acquired the Telugu rights and released the dubbed version as Garuda 2.0. Balu Charan believes the film’s thrilling premise and strong emotional undercurrents will strike a chord with Telugu viewers just as it did with Tamil audiences. For fans of edge-of-the-seat suspense dramas, Garuda 2.0 is a must-watch. Stream it now, only on the Aha app.