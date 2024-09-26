Tamil Nadu honors SP Balasubrahmanyam renames Nungambakkam Road as ‘SP Balasubrahmanyam Road’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the main road in Nungambakkam’s Kamdar Nagar, Chennai, where the legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam once resided, will be renamed ‘SP Balasubrahmanyam Road’ in honor of his legacy. The announcement was made on the occasion of SPB’s fourth death anniversary.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who captivated the hearts of millions with his melodious voice, sang over 40,000 songs in various languages during a career spanning over five decades. A multi-talented artist, he not only sang but also composed music, acted in films, and earned the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards from the Indian government.

In a heartfelt statement, MK Stalin said, "He rained music on the hearts of the Tamil people for more than half a century. Though time has separated him from us, he remains in our hearts." Stalin added that renaming the road where SPB lived is a fitting tribute to his immense contribution to music and cinema.

SPB’s son, SP Charan, expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for the honor. SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and facing related health complications, leaving a void in the world of music that millions of fans continue to feel.