Tamil star hero's son to remake Uppena?

Debutante Panjaa Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena is continuing its dream-run at the box office. Within 10 days of its release, this movie earned a share of more than 40 crores and emerged as a blockbuster. Meanwhile, many producers of other industries are trying to buy the remake rights of the movie.

According to the Kollywood reports, Uppena will be soon remade in Tamil with Jason Sanjay playing the lead role. Jason Sanjay is the son of Thalapathy Vijay and it seems that this remake will mark his debut in the film. However, some other sources claim this news as a completely false report.

They said that Sanjay is interested in direction but not acting. They asked Vijay's fans not to believe in any rumours. Uppena is directed by newcomer Buchibabu Sana and featured Krithi Shetty as the lead heroine. Vijay Sethupathi played an important role in this movie.