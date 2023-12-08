Live
TANTRA Teaser - Blood-thirsty demon creating havoc!
Ananya Nagalla, the Telugu heroine who mesmerised audiences with Mallesham, Vakeel Saab, is back in action as the lead in the upcoming film ‘Tantra’,...
Ananya Nagalla, the Telugu heroine who mesmerised audiences with Mallesham, Vakeel Saab, is back in action as the lead in the upcoming film ‘Tantra’, whose teaser was released by Priyadarshi. Beginning with the dialogue “The blood-thirsty evil force born in the village is creating havoc”.. the mind blowing teaser shows various tantric practices. Through the teaser, it is evident that this film is unravelling the ancient mystical secrets, promising a journey into the realm of supernatural mysteries.
Ananya appears as a girl affected by an evil force, showcasing a fresh and intriguing look. She takes on a crazy role never attempted before, as hinted by the makers. Temper Vamshi’s look as a tantric practitioner is terrific. Saloni’s character appears mysteriously enigmatic.
Son of Srihari's brother, Dhanush Raghumudri, makes his debut as a hero with this movie. It is understood that Saloni is making a strong re-entry with this movie. Meesala Laxman, who recently made headlines with Mangalavaram, has played a significant role in this movie.
In the era of blockbuster hits emerging from films delving into occult practices, Tantra, promisingly appears to be keeping up with the trend. Tantra, produced under the banner of First Copy Movies and Be The Way Films, has already received a good response for the first look released earlier. Srinivas Gopisetti, who has previously worked with Walt Disney, is making his directorial debut with this movie.
Cast:
Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi, Meesala Lakshman, Kushalini and others.
Crew:
Banners: First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films & Vizag Film Factory
Director: Srinivas Gopisetti
Producers: Naresh Babu P and Ravi Chaitanya
Co-Producer: Tej Palli
Cinematography: Sai Ram Uday & Vijay Bhaskar Saddala
Editing: SB Uddhav
Music Direction: RR Dhruvan
Art Director: Guru Murali Krishna
Sound Design: Jyoti Chetia
Sound Mixing: Shyamal Sikdar
VFX: A Naveen
DI colourist: PVB Bhushan
PRO: Madhu VR