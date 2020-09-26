Tanya Desai to make Bollywood debut with 'Crackdown'

Model and Telugu Actress Tanya Desai, born in Ghaziabad and brought up in Delhi and is currently living in Mumbai is making her Bollywood debut through Apoorva Lakhia' s web series 'Crackdown' .

Beginning her career as a dancer it's a big journey, about which she says , "I had a wonderful time in the process. For me learning never ends and we should always be open for the new challenges to face in life. Modeling was never on my list but after coming to Mumbai I felt it' s a very good way to express yourself and with that one can improve their facial expression. I started doing a few catalogue shoots and I did lots of brand campaigns like kriya , pitambari , medicated soap and few jewellery brands."

On talking about her role, she says, "'Crackdown' is based on the conflicts between India and Pakistan and shows how Indian spies are going to resolve the mystery. It' s a big time action, suspense and full of drama and emotions. I'm playing a very simple innocent woman in the series but essaying a pivotal part. Working with Apoorva Lakhia is the best experience of my life. I feel super proud that I got this opportunity to work under his supervision. There can't be another Apoorva Lakhia ever in the industry. The way he works is very phenomenal as words cannot describe him. He is one of the most talented men I have come across till date. He treats all his actors equally."

Apart from 'Crackdown' on Voot select, the Telugu actress is also seen in a Zee5 series 'Godman' alongside Daniel Balaji and in a Telugu film named 'Street Light'. As an actor she says she is looking for the roles where she can prove her acting skills.

She shared, "I would love to play something like Vidhya Balan' s character in 'Dirty Picture' and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Chameli'. "



