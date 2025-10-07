Taylor Swift Hypes Bride Selena Gomez In Intimate Wedding BTS Video

Singer Selena Gomez, who recently married Benny Blanco on September 27, has given fans a tender behind-the-scenes look at her special day and the spotlight quickly turned to her longtime friend Taylor Swift, whose reactions stole hearts across social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gomez is seen in her bridal suite dressed in a white slip dress and veil, while Swift, seated beside her in a floral sequined gown, watches in awe, filming the moment. As Swift zooms in to capture Selena’s look, she exclaims, “Are you even serious? Oh my God! Look at her.” Gomez responds with a warm laugh: “I’m so happy. I’m getting married. Finally!”

Gomez captioned the post with a heartfelt message, “In honor of SHOWGIRL … blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always.

The post also includes snapshots of the two friends sharing drinks, embracing in different wedding looks, and a screenshot from Swift’s song “The Fate of Ophelia,” from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor, who attended the wedding, later spoke in a SiriusXM interview, calling Gomez “not just the most beautiful bride, but the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.” She added, “I’m just so happy, and she deserves it so much.”

The gesture highlights the deep and enduring friendship between Swift and Gomez, one that has endured over nearly two decades, through ups, downs, and now, this milestone moment.