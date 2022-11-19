Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man' Teaser Will Be Launched On This Date…

Tollywood's young director Prashant Varma is all known for his experimental movies like 'Awe!.' At present, he is busy in making of the Telugu film industry's first-ever superhero movie 'Hanu-Man'. Having his second movie Zombie Reddy lead actor Teja Sajja as the lead actor, it has Amrita Iyer and Vinay in prominent roles. The makers planned to release the teaser a few days ago itself but with Adipurush teaser release and superstar Krishna's death, it got postponed. Finally, they announced the new teaser release date and dropped a new poster on social media…



Teja Sajja and Prashant Varma also shared the new teaser release poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#HanuManTeaser on NOV 21st @ 12:33PM A @PrasanthVarma Film #SuperHeroHanuMan @Actor_Amritha @varusarath5 @VinayRai1809 @Niran_Reddy @Chaitanyaniran @AsrinReddy @Primeshowtweets @tipsmusicsouth".

The poster showcases an over-sized 'Gadha' with beautiful scenic background. The teaser will be launched on 21st November, 2022 @ 12:33 AM!

In the earlier released poster, Teja Sajja aka Hanumanthudu is seen blowing a conch shell standing on the top of the hill.

Coming to the earlier released motion poster, it is a complete visual treat as Prashant Varma made us go aww showcasing the beauty of the lush-green forest. The glimpse of the world of Anjanadri is a visual feast and raised the expectations on this movie. The picturesque dense forest and spectacular look of the waterfalls along with the heroic acts of Hanumanthu made the motion poster worth watching. Even the melodious BGM took it to the next level!

Earlier the makers also introduced the lead actress of the movie… She is none other than Amrita Aiyer. Here comes the antagonist of the movie Vinay and he looked terrific sporting complete black outfit and looked awesome with the black eye and face masks in the earlier released poster.

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments. The movie is being made on God 'Hanuman' and will showcase how a commoner 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers.