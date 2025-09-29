Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ hits $3M

Superhero Teja Sajja starrer fantasy-action adventure ‘Mirai’ continues its dream run at the box office, breaking several records. The movie has now attained a major milestone in its third week of theatrical release. The film, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, has reached the $3 million mark in North America and is nearing the 150-crore mark in worldwide gross collections.

Remarkably, ‘Mirai’ has achieved this without the advantage of a festival or holiday release window, underlining both the film's strong content and Teja Sajja’s growing box office pull. With these numbers, Teja becomes one of the few Telugu actors to deliver back-to-back $3M grossers in the US, the first being his previous hit ‘HanuMan’. He is the only actor, apart from the top league stars, to achieve this feat.

The film's momentum has picked up during the Dussehra season, with family audiences and repeat viewers driving footfall. The recently added ‘Vibe Undi’ song has further boosted engagement, becoming a crowd favourite during screenings.

Blending high-octane action, emotional depth, and a fantasy world that appeals across age groups, ‘Mirai’ is fast cementing itself as the festival favourite of the season.

As ‘Mirai’ continues its box office reign, Teja Sajja stands tall as a rising force in Indian cinema.