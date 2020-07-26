Telugu Bigg Boss 4: Oh Baby Actress Highest Paid Contestant?

Telugu Bigg Boss 4 is all set to roll in a few weeks from now. While filmmakers are still coming to terms with the after effects of the pandemic, small screen has sprung back to life as TV serials have resumed shooting new episodes.

One of the hugely awaited shows on TV is definitely the reality show Bigg Boss. The popular TV reality show is being aired in different languages like Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. The Telugu version has already created 3 successful seasons and is now gearing up for season 4.

While who will be the host is yet to be revealed, the show organizers are busy roping in popular faces to be contestants on the show. While there are a lot of names doing the rounds, we hear that recently released Telugu flick Oh Baby actress is being considered too.

Before you jump the gun, let me clarify that it is not Samantha we are talking about. It's the actress who played Rajendra Prasad's daughter in Oh Baby who's being invited. The actress, Sunaina Badam won a million hearts with her performance in the movie. Her YouTube series Frustrated Woman has made her a popular face among Telugu audience. Hence we hear that the show organizers are keen on bringing her on board.

But there is a hitch. If a buzz doing the rounds on social media is any indication, then the Oh Baby actress, Sunaina Badam has demanded a whopping Rs 1lakh per episode to be on Telugu Bigg Boss 4. We are not sure of the show organizers will give in to her demands. In any case, if Sunaina Badam has her way, then the Oh Baby actress will be the highest paid contestant on Telugu Bigg Boss 4.