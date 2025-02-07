Telugu Movies on OTT: 7 Telugu Love Stories to Watch – One Per Day This Valentine's Week! Where to Stream Them?

Telugu Movies on OTT for Valentine's Week: Valentine's Week has begun! Watching a romantic movie every day for seven days is a great way to celebrate love. Here are seven Telugu love stories you can watch, one per day, throughout this week.

Valentine's Week, a special time for those in love, begins today (February 7) and continues until Valentine's Day on February 14. Every love story is unique, and over the years, thousands of romantic movies have been made in Telugu cinema. Many of them have become blockbusters and even classics. If you’re looking for the perfect romantic films to watch this week, here are seven options—one for each day. Check out where to stream them!

1. Arya

Arya (2004), starring Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, and Shiva Balaji, is a classic love story. Directed by Sukumar, this film was a blockbuster that helped establish Allu Arjun as a stylish star. With a unique love story, Arya is a great pick for Valentine's Week.

📺 Streaming on: Sun NXT, YouTube (Aditya Movies Channel)

2. Geethanjali

Geethanjali (1989), starring Nagarjuna, is an iconic romantic film. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this movie was a super hit and deeply emotional. Girija Shettar played the female lead.

📺 Streaming on: YouTube (Free)

3. Bommarillu

Bommarillu (2006), starring Siddharth and Genelia, was a massive hit. Directed by Bhaskar, this film beautifully blends comedy and romance, making it an evergreen love story.

📺 Streaming on: YouTube

4. Nuvvu Nenu

Nuvvu Nenu (2001) tells a touching story about how love is beyond possessions and wealth. Uday Kiran and Anita Hassanandani played the lead roles, with Teja directing this heartfelt film.

📺 Streaming on: Sun NXT, YouTube

5. Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju

Though Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015), starring Sharwanand and Nithya Menen, was not a major commercial hit, it remains a beautiful love story. The movie emphasizes how true love stays in the hearts of lovers no matter how much time passes. Directed by Kranthi Madhav.

📺 Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube

6. Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam (2022), starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was a major success. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this film, despite its emotional ending, beautifully portrays pure love.

📺 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

7. Varsham

Varsham (2004), starring Prabhas and Trisha, was a huge hit. Directed by Shobhan, the film revolves around a young man willing to fight anyone for the girl he loves.

📺 Streaming on: Sun NXT, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

These are just seven of the many great Telugu romantic films you can watch this Valentine's Week. There are plenty more love stories in Telugu cinema—so feel free to explore and enjoy!