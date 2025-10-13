‘Telusu Kada’ Gets U/A Certificate

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for a festive release as his much-anticipated youthful love saga ‘Telusu Kada’ will hit the screens this Diwali on October 17th, just five days away. The film, which marks the directorial debut of popular stylist Neeraja Kona under the esteemed banner of People Media Factory, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, has successfully cleared its censor hurdle, securing a ‘U/A’ certificate.

Reports are completely positive, which bodes well for the movie. Expectations have indeed reached new heights. The makers have finalized an optimal runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes, ensuring a tight and engaging experience with no dull or unnecessary moments. With such a crisp runtime, it is expected to be racy from start to finish.

‘Telusu Kada’ features a compelling ensemble led by Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raashii Khanna. It’s a contemporary love story, highly relatable to today’s youth, enriched with unexpected twists and layered complexities surrounding the central trio.

Siddu Jonnalagadda plays a lively character, and his youthful charm and screen presence are sure to entertain. Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna light up the screen with their glamour, while Viva Harsha promises solid comic relief in a significant role.

S Thaman’s music is already a major asset, with two tracks having become viral hits. Promising a wholesome blend of fun, emotion, and a unique, socially relevant undercurrent, ‘Telusu Kada’ is set to offer complete entertainment this Diwali.