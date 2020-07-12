Terrific response for Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2 Teaser

The Teaser of the Kannada film "Bhajarangi 2" was released earlier today on the occasion of Hero ShivarajKumar's birthday. This film is a sequel to the Kannada film Bhajarangi which released in 2013.

The makers of the film this time planned the sequel on a larger scale and a bigger budget.

The film however was only made to be released in the Kannada language.

But Something surprising happened, The teaser was released in a few Kannada social Media handles in the morning and the response was so amazing that social media handles all over the country picked up the teaser and started posting it.

The teaser has become viral among all the film industries in the country.

Many leading Tollywood & Kollywood film personalities have expressed interest in seeing this film released in the Telugu dubbed version due to its scale, the visual appeal, the art direction and the background score. Many are saying this film has PAN India potential like the previous huge Kannada film KGF.

Talking about the teaser response Hero Dr. Shiva Raj Kumar said

"As Bhajarangi was a big success, We thought of making this film at big scale and did our best, never thought it would go viral all over the country like this. This is one of the best gifts I have gotten for my birthday. Getting a amazing response from many film industries. I thank everyone for the great response."

The makers are pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed by the response and say that they will confirm about the PAN india release after the theatres open up. They have also confirmed getting many calls from other film industries from distributors to negotiate rights for dubbed release.



